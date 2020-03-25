Person on Miami University campus student tests positive for coronavirus

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - The president of Miami University says a “member of the Miami Community” has tested positive for coronavirus.
The person was last on campus on March 19 and is now self-isolating at their home outside of Ohio, according to a letter from President Gregory Crawford.
President Crawford says the university is working with the Butler County Health Department to identify anyone who may have had close personal contact with the individual.
The university says if you have a fever or symptoms of respiratory illness, such as a cough or shortness of breath, you should call your healthcare provider or the Miami Health Center at 513-529-3000. Call a healthcare facility before you visit.
