Paige Johnson’s remains found

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The remains of a northern Kentucky teen who went missing in 2010 have been found, Covington police announced Wednesday.
Paige Johnson was last seen on Sept. 23, 2010, when her friend Jacob Bumpass said he dropped her off at 15th and Scott streets in Covington.
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed human remains found Sunday in Clermont County are Paige, Covington police said.
“Paige Johnson is coming home. It’s monumental," Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders tells FOX19 NOW Morning News. “We’re just so glad her family will have some closure.”
Her parents were notified early Wednesday.
“We would ask that during this difficult time the family’s privacy be respected,”police said in a news release.
More details will be released at a 10 a.m. news conference.
Over the past decade, Covington police and Sanders never let up on the case, determined to recover her and bring justice and resolution to her family.
The case, which drew national attention, went through three lead detectives over the years, including one who has retired, Sanders said.
There also is a website dedicated to finding Paige Johnson for new, updated information on her case.
Authorities planned to review the case this year to examine new leads and look into new technology to test evidence.
“The trail goes hot and cold but we are always on the case. We’ll never give up till her family has closure and justice is served,” Sanders said last year.
