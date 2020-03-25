Show off your love for the Reds on Thursday with #OpeningDayAtHome

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Just because there won’t live games being played Thursday doesn’t mean you can’t show off your love for the Reds.
On Thursday, the Reds and MLB want you to join a special “Opening Day At Home” celebration.
Throw on your favorite Reds gear and share photos, videos and any your Opening Day memories on social media with #OpeningDayAtHome and #RedsCountry so everyone can see.
And since there won’t be a live game on Thursday, you can relive the Reds’ dramatic 2019 Opening Day win against the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1 p.m. on Fox Sport’s Ohio, the Reds website, and @Reds on Twitter and Facebook.
If you’re like a lot of us and starving for baseball, you can still get your fill with these opportunities:
- Split the Pot: The special $100,000 guaranteed Split the Pot jackpot has been extended due to the delay of the start of the 2020 MLB season. Tickets are available online at reds5050.com. Must be 18 years or older and in the state of Ohio to purchase.
- Marty Bobblehead at the Reds HOF: Become a member of the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore and receive an exclusive Marty Brennaman bobblehead. Sign up at redsmuseum.org or call (513) 765-7926. Quantities are limited and available with all levels of membership. (Note: The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum is closed through May 12)
- Mascot Coloring Sheets: Looking for some fun activities with your kids while you’re at home? The Reds Heads Kids Club has you covered. Download coloring sheets of Gapper and all your favorite Reds mascots at //reds.com/kidsclub.
