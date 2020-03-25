St. Xavier student starts free delivery service amid outbreak

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A teenager in the Tri-State is starting his own service to help people staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s going to deliver groceries and other necessities at no cost to those in need.
Trip Wright says he got the idea from a group of college students in New York. Once he learned there wasn’t a similar service here, he decided to take maters into his own hands.
“I’m just blessed to be able to give back to those in need in this time,” says Wright, a junior at St. Xavier High School.
Wright took a quick break from his online classes to talk to FOX19 NOW Tuesday about the endeavor, Zoom Food Deliver, which he started Sunday.
Zoom Food is a free service helping deliver food, household items and other necessities to those that don’t want to or can’t leave their homes right now.
Wright says he came up with the name because he wants to zoom in, drop off the delivery and zoom out.
“I just felt the need to give back somehow, because I know, being a teenager, at least I think I am less prone to some of the more severe symptoms and be able to help out,” Wright explained. “I know my grandparents are afraid to leave their house, so I did some grocery runs for them.”
The response from friends and family has been very positive.
“My grandma in D.C. she wrote my first review on the Facebook page. She wrote, ‘I’ve never used it before, but my grandson, you can trust him.’ So I enjoyed getting that from her.”
Wright says he hopes this service really takes off and he's busy helping his neighbors in the Tri-State.
“Hopefully with our volunteer army, I’ll be able to help anyone who’s in need during this crisis," he said.
