Warming up next two days, rain arrives late Thursday night

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A really nice warm up the next few days perfect for those walks and bike rides to get out of the house. Look for a high in the mid 60s on your Wednesday with sunshine and we stay dry through most of the day on Thursday.
The next rain arrives late Thursday night , so despite increasing cloudiness Thursday, the day that was supposed to be Opening Day, will be dry and warm with a high temperature of 70.
Look for periods of rain and some thunder Thursday night, Friday and Saturday before dry weather returns Sunday. We will see a very warm day in the low 70′s on Saturday staying dry for awhile before a strong or even severe risk of storms fires up late Saturday.
We then cool back down on Sunday near average in the mid 50s.
