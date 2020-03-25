WATCH LIVE: EMA officials give update on coronavirus emergency amid severe weather preps

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Nick Crossley, Director of the Hamilton County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency will give an update on the current coronavirus emergency amid preparations for severe weather season.
Commission President Denise Driehaus will also speak about their response to COVID-19.
On Tuesday, she said they are stable in the hospitals.
“At this moment we have enough capacity for medical treatment,” Driehaus said.
The Sharonville Convention Center reached out to her and offered all their space for medical purposes if needed.
Driehaus also mentioned speaking to Kroger executives about supply in stores.
“Kroger said the supply chain is strong,” she said. "The empty shelves are not a supply chain issue, but people hoarding. The lack of product on shelves isn’t a supply chain issue, it’s a human behavior issue.”
She is urging people to shop responsibly.
As of Tuesday, Ohio has 564 confirmed coronavirus cases and eight deaths, according to the state’s department of health.
Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Action says of total cases in Ohio 25 percent of people have been hospitalized. Plus, 16 percent of 564 total cases are healthcare workers.
Here’s of a breakdown of cases in Greater Cincinnati counties:
- Hamilton: 38
- Butler: 18
- Clermont: 5
- Warren: 7
- Clinton: 1
- Highland: 1
