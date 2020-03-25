WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear speaks on COVID-19 pandemic in Kentucky

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to provide his daily 5 p.m. update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
On Tuesday, the governor said Kentucky had 163 cases of COVID-19, up 39 from Monday’s total.
He also announced effective 8 p.m. Thursday, all non-life sustaining businesses will be forced to close to in-person traffic.
Beshear said the order will be out on Wednesday to give businesses more guidance. He said many businesses provide life-sustaining services and will be allowed to stay open, even though they must maintain social distancing.
He also hinted at some of the businesses that will be ordered to close, saying most professional services, including attorneys, accountants and those in real estate, can be performed at home.
