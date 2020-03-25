WATCH LIVE: 704 confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 deaths; Gov. DeWine gives update on response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D. are giving an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.
They are scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.
As of Tuesday, Ohio has 704 confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 deaths, according to the state’s department of health.
There are 182 hospitalizations with 75 people in ICU.
Here’s of a breakdown of cases in Greater Cincinnati counties:
- Hamilton: 48
- Butler: 18
- Clermont: 5
- Warren: 8
- Clinton: 2
- Highland: 1
The main message that continues to be delivered is to stay home to flatten the curve to get people back to work while saving lives.
“Each proactive step we take to protect people against COVID-19 is a step we take to prevent our economy from crashing. We are at war with a real enemy, and we must beat the enemy,” DeWine said.
Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted said if you believe a business is in violation of the rules of the stay-at-home order, call your health department or local law enforcement.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.