Arnold’s Bar and Grill holds fresh quarantine cooking classes

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With restaurants closing down their dining areas, more families are choosing to cook at home and by now you may be running out of ideas.
Now a chef at one local restaurant is helping others to spice things up in the kitchen.
Arnold's Bar and Grill, in downtown Cincinnati is known to draw in big crowds, but with restaurants being forced to close their dining areas across the state, the head chef of the restaurant Kayla Robison says employees and customers are being forced to adjust.
"We're adapting. We're doing Fish Friday’s on Friday, where you pull up to the tub and grab some grub. That's kind of our little slogan that we're working on right now. Last Friday we sold 200 orders which is great," said Robison.
Now you can have a taste of Arnold’s without leaving your home.One Wednesday Robison held the restaurant’s first “live stream” quarantined cooking class. During the live demo, she showed everyone how to make Greek Spaghetti, the infamous dish that has been on menu since 1957. Robison says this is more than just a cooking class.
"Even though I'm not able to be in my kitchen. I can be safe at home and help others be safe at home as well and also this is the most amazing thing about cooking is bringing families together. It brings people together," said Robison.
More than 70 gathered around their computers for tonight's cooking lesson. This video already has more than a thousand views. Robison says more online classes are to come. "A lot of the meals I'll be doing are also family friendly. I have a daughter who's 10 so she helps me out as well."
Remaining locked down in our homes for the next few weeks is forcing us all to make big changes, but some are being reminded of the silver lining.
"It's really put in perspective where I'm sitting on the back end worrying about financial issues and hoping that other restaurants and other small businesses will be able to come out on top of this. My daughter is seeing this as I get to spend more time with mom and I get to cook at home with her. We get to play board games and lot of movie nights and actually be outside instead of being under our phones or whatever else might be distracting, so there is a light in this," said Robison.
