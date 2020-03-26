Arnold’s Bar and Grill holds fresh quarantine cooking classes

"It's really put in perspective where I'm sitting on the back end worrying about financial issues and hoping that other restaurants and other small businesses will be able to come out on top of this. My daughter is seeing this as I get to spend more time with mom and I get to cook at home with her. We get to play board games and lot of movie nights and actually be outside instead of being under our phones or whatever else might be distracting, so there is a light in this," said Robison.