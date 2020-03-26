GRAPHIC: Butler sheriff searches for owner of severely neglected dog

ST. CLAIR TWP. (FOX19) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help them track down the owner of a severely neglected pit bull/Labrador mix found on the side of the road.
The severely emaciated and dehydrated dog was found in the 2600 block of Hamilton Middletown Road and was taken to a veterinarian for treatment, sheriff’s officials said.
The dog did not have an identifying chip, tags or a collar.
Anyone with information about the dog or its owner is asked to contact Butler County Dog Warden Jamie Hearlihy: 513-887-7297, ext. 6.
“We ask anyone who may recognize this canine to come forward,” said Sheriff Richard Jones. “We will work diligently to seek who is responsible for this abuse and hold them accountable.”
