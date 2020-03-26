Changes for Ohio’s daycares begin Thursday: What you need to know

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Big changes for Ohio’s daycare centers take effect Thursday to try to curtail the spread of coronavirus.
Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered child care centers to operate under a temporary pandemic child care license.
The order requires each center to limit six children per room and parent interactions during drop-off and pick-up.
The short-term license gives daycare centers a way to keep serving children whose parents are health care, safety, and essential workers, DeWine explained when he announced the new requirements earlier this week.
“This is a dramatic change, but it’s necessary to minimize the risk to these kids,” DeWine said at a news conference in Columbus on Sunday.
The new requirements are in effect until April 30.
Ohio also is under a stay-at-home order until April 6.
So far, more than 1,000 centers statewide have been approved by the Department of Job and Family Services.
See the list here
Many daycares have decided to close until the restrictions are lifted.
Here is what you need to know about the changes in daycare programs:
- Only six children allowed per classroom in each daycare.
- Daycares must operate under a temporary pandemic childcare license.
- Shared spaces must have a rigorous cleaning schedule.
- Parent drop-off interaction is limited.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.