Cincinnati police officer, sister plead not guilty to domestic violence charges

MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A Cincinnati police officer and her sister pleaded not guilty through their lawyers Thursday to misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and criminal damaging from a weekend dispute in Butler County.
Rose Valentino, 38, and Angela Hauger, 43, are accused of hitting each other with fists and repeatedly striking the hood of each other’s vehicles with an umbrella early Sunday at residence in Morgan Township, according to criminal complaints filed in Butler County Area I Court.
Valentino faces an additional charge of assault. She is accused of striking Hauger’s husband with her fist, the complaint states.
Her husband, Gary Hauger, was cited with misdemeanor assault on Valentino, it was revealed in court Thursday. He also entered a not guilty plea through a lawyer.
The case is scheduled to return to court next week.
Valentino’s police powers have been suspended, and she is assigned to an administrative assignment pending the outcome of the court proceedings, according to Cincinnati police.
Valentino’s lawyer declined comment.
FOX19 NOW left a request for comment with the lawyer representing Angela Hauger and Gary Hauger.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.