Cincy Children’s offering free remote COVID-19 screenings

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Children’s is now offering free remote telehealth screenings for children showing symptoms of COVID-19.
If the child’s primary care physician isn’t available, parents can use the hospitals CincyKids Health Connect app to talk to nurses without leaving their home.
“People are worried,” Cincinnati Children’s Clinical Manager Lisa Crosby, APRN, said. “They don’t have a lot of information. WE want to provide that information for them, especially for their children.”
According to the hospital, the video visit is free for children under 18 that have COVID-19 clinic symptoms. The line is staffed with advanced practice nurses from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.
The hospital says the visits are intended to screen patients and assist families in knowing whether they need to have an in-person visit or if they can manage the symptoms safely at home.
“We provide information on things they should do at home to take care of their child and also give them information on, okay, things are getting worse, you need to seek additional medical attention,” Crosby explained.
She continued: “If they have a fever with respiratory distress, then that could be a huge concern. That could be a medial emergency, and then we would ned them to seek medical attention.”
Wait time may be long depending on the volume of video visit requests, according to the hospital, especially for COVID-19-related visits.
At this point the visits are reportedly only available for patients that live in Ohio and Kentucky.
The CincyKids Health Connect app was launched in February 2020 for families in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana to provide a video visit with a pediatric illness if a child has a minor illness or injury. The cost of a remote screening is $49.
