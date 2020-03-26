Don’t avoid gardening and yard work, it could help your mental health in Ohio

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - For many of us it’s a seasonal ritual, the weather warms up, we descend on the local garden shops and get to work in our yards.
It’s life-affirming and an incredible relief, after being cooped up all winter.
But it’s not working out that way this spring, as crowds of people have stayed home.
For example, there has not been much traffic at Gale’s Garden Center in Willoughby.
“It’s way down, but we’re here and we will continue to be here and I feel as though once this is said and done people will come, and they will make up the time that they lost,” said Terry Zagar, the manager at Gale’s.
But, putting off a trip to your local garden center may not be the best plan for your mental health, according to Dr. Deborah Koricke.
Dr. Koricke believes a trip, following proper social distancing, could be beneficial for our mental health.
“I think it’s very therapeutic, and studies show that exercise helps with depression,” she said.
For now, most people are staying away and garden centers, like all small businesses, are under serious strain.
“It’s difficult to be in small business right now, but we’re going to survive,” Zagar said.
