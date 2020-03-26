Families go on ‘bear hunt’ scavenger hunt during coronavirus pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Families are trying to find ways to keep their kids focused and busy during the coronavirus pandemic with schoolwork and other activities.
Kelsey Monin and her daughters are adjusting to the idea of school at home.
“I can’t go to school and have fun,” Dakota, 9, said.
“Yeah we miss our school and our teachers,” Monin said. “I’m a teacher myself and teaching my kids is a whole different version than teaching my kids at school.”
A new social media trend is giving families like the Monins a much needed break out of the house while still using social distancing practices.
It’s called “bear hunting.” According to social media posts, it’s based off the “Going on a Bear Hunt” book. Neighbors who want to participate are putting bears in the windows and on porches for families to go on a “bear hunt.”
“[My daughter] made her own binoculars,” Monin said on FaceTime Wednesday. “I didn’t realize until we had left just how many people had actually done it. We saw hundreds [of bears]. Even some of the local businesses had some in their windows.”
Monin and her three daughters got in the car Wednesday to go “bear hunting” through different neighborhoods in Bardstown, and it didn’t disappoint.
“We saw lots and lots and they were different colors,” she said.
"There was rainbow ones and white ones," Dakota described. "And then we saw this, the biggest one we saw was ginormous."
“Yeah there was one it took up the whole entire window, it was one of those jumbo ones,” Monin said.
"Bear hunting" is something neighborhoods across the state and country are doing during this pandemic as a way to help families and neighbors connect.
“There were some people out walking and they were doing the bear hunt with their kids, too,” Monin said. “Some of the neighbors were waving to us.”
