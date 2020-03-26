FOX19 takes home honors in City Beat’s ‘Best of Cincinnati’ issue

FOX19 takes home honors in City Beat’s ‘Best of Cincinnati’ issue
(Source: WXIX)
March 26, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT - Updated March 26 at 5:33 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - You like us! You really, really like us!

FOX19 is honored that the readers of CityBeat chose several members of our team as the “Best of Cincinnati”:

  • Steve Horstmeyer came in first place for Best TV Weathercaster
  • Joe Danneman came in second place for Best TV Sportscaster.
  • Michael Baldwin came in third place for Best Journalist.
  • Jessica Schmidt came in first place for Best TV Anchor and for Best Journalist!!

FOX19 was also selected as Best Newscast by CityBeat readers.

More than a half a million votes were cast to determine CityBeat’s Reader Picks.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.