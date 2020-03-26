FOX19 takes home honors in City Beat’s ‘Best of Cincinnati’ issue

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - You like us! You really, really like us!
FOX19 is honored that the readers of CityBeat chose several members of our team as the “Best of Cincinnati”:
- Steve Horstmeyer came in first place for Best TV Weathercaster
- Joe Danneman came in second place for Best TV Sportscaster.
- Michael Baldwin came in third place for Best Journalist.
- Jessica Schmidt came in first place for Best TV Anchor and for Best Journalist!!
FOX19 was also selected as Best Newscast by CityBeat readers.
More than a half a million votes were cast to determine CityBeat’s Reader Picks.
