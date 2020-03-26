Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Springdale police officer

Police procession will depart from Spring Grove Funeral Homes, Main Location, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. An exact procession route and map will be released. The procession will travel up State Route 4 and will make stops at Wyoming High School and Springdale Police and Fire Departments. It will then proceed northeast on Lawnview Avenue to east on Kemper Road to south on Century Boulevard to the Vineyard Church Chapel in Springdale, located at 11340 Century Cir East, Springdale.