Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Springdale police officer

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - The funeral for Springdale Police Officer Kaia Grant will be Sunday, March 29.
Although funerals are considered exempt for Governor DeWine’s shelter-at-home order, concessions will be made, and it’s asked that all officers and all members of the community practice social distancing.
Officer Grant died Saturday night when a chase suspect who was considered armed and dangerous and had threatened “suicide by cop” use his vehicle as a weapon by intentionally swerving and ramming two Springdale police cruisers on westbound I-275.
She is the first Springdale Police Officer to die in the line of duty.
Flowers can be delivered between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 28 at the Vineyard Church Chapel, 11340 Century Circle, Springdale, OH.
SUNDAY, MARCH 29:
8:00 AM
Marked Police vehicles and Fire apparatus wishing to be in the procession should arrive at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, Main Location, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45223 no later than 8:00 a.m. Cincinnati Police will coordinate staging of all vehicles, officers are advised to remain in their vehicles.
9:00 AM
Police procession will depart from Spring Grove Funeral Homes, Main Location, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. An exact procession route and map will be released. The procession will travel up State Route 4 and will make stops at Wyoming High School and Springdale Police and Fire Departments. It will then proceed northeast on Lawnview Avenue to east on Kemper Road to south on Century Boulevard to the Vineyard Church Chapel in Springdale, located at 11340 Century Cir East, Springdale.
The remainder of the service will be held at Vineyard Church Chapel.
10:30 AM – 11:00 AM
PRIVATE: Family only visitation.
11:00 AM – 12:15 PM
PRIVATE: Service held inside Vineyard Church Chapel. Reserved for family and Springdale police personnel only.
12:30 PM – 1:30 PM
PRIVATE: Visitation for Springdale police, fire, and elected officials.
1:30 PM – 2:00 PM
Ceremonial Honors for Officer Grant held outdoors on Vineyard property.
With much of the procession route being along residential streets, residents are encouraged to step outside of their homes along the route to support Officer Grant and her family in a safe and responsible manner.
Officer Grant was born in 1987 and raised in Wyoming, where she graduated Wyoming High School in 2005, according to her obituary on the police museum’s website.
She received a YMCA Southwestern Ohio Character Award for volunteerism when she was 18.
She graduated from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy. Springdale police said they were excited when Kaia accepted their offer to join the department in 2012.
