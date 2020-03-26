Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts are adding another piece to their defensive line by signing tackle Sheldon Day. Terms of the deal were not immediately available. He's the second former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle to join the Colts since free agency opened last week. The Colts acquired All-Pro DeForest Buckner in a trade last week. The 6-foot-1, 285-pound Day has played 56 games in four seasons with Jacksonville and San Francisco. He was originally taken by the Jaguars in the fourth round of the 2016 draft and was the runner-up for Indiana's Mr. Football Award in 2011.