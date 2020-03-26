Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts are adding another piece to their defensive line by signing tackle Sheldon Day. Terms of the deal were not immediately available. He's the second former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle to join the Colts since free agency opened last week. The Colts acquired All-Pro DeForest Buckner in a trade last week. The 6-foot-1, 285-pound Day has played 56 games in four seasons with Jacksonville and San Francisco. He was originally taken by the Jaguars in the fourth round of the 2016 draft and was the runner-up for Indiana's Mr. Football Award in 2011.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms on one-year deals with defensive lineman Trevon Coley and running back D.J. Foster. The 25-year-old Coley provides depth on the Cardinals' defensive line. He played in seven games with the Indianapolis Colts last season and made 29 starts with the Cleveland Browns over two seasons in 2017 and 2018. The 26-year-old Foster played in six games with the Cardinals last year before being put on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has ordered staff pay cuts across its entire company until the stock car series returns to racing. The Associated Press obtained a memo NASCAR President Steve Phelps sent to employees informing them of the cuts. The memo says NASCAR executives will see a 25% reduction in salary, while all other employees will have their salary reduced by 20%. Budget expenses have also been frozen amid the coronavirus pandemic. NASCAR is currently suspended until May 9, a span costing the series seven of its elite Cup Series races.