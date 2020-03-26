Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The Florida Derby is set to have a full field and empty stands. A field of 12 has been entered for Saturday’s Florida Derby, typically one of the biggest Kentucky Derby prep races and serves as the crown jewel of Gulfstream’s Championship Meet. Tiz the Law, a winner of three of his four career starts including the Holy Bull at Gulfstream last month, was installed as the 6-5 favorite at Wednesday’s race draw. Fountain of Youth winner Ete Indien, who ran second to Tiz the Law in the Holy Bull, is the 4-1 second choice followed by Independence Hall (9-2).
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Free agent offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo and the Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year contract. Sambrailo spent the past three seasons with Atlanta after a two-year stint with Denver. The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder has played in 57 games, including 13 starts. He has been used primarily as a tackle on both sides of the line and also at guard. The 28-year-old Sambrailo is expected to provide depth on an offensive front that has been altered over the past month by free agency.