Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Dayton's Obi Toppin is headed to the NBA after leading the Flyers to a 29-2 record and No. 3 ranking as a redshirt sophomore. Toppin announced his decision via Twitter a day after he was honored as The Associated Press' men's college basketball player of the year. A late bloomer in high school who didn't get much recruiting notice, Toppin led the way in one of Dayton's greatest seasons. He averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds and punctuated each game with a variety of dunks. The 6-foot-9 forward was a unanimous choice for the AP All-America first team.