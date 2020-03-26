Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Four-time West Virginia Amateur golf champion Sam O'Dell is among nine people named for induction into the Marshall University Athletics Hall of Fame. Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick announced the 2020 class on Wednesday. Others named to the Hall of Fame class are football players Albert McClellan and Steve Sciullo, swimmer Bill Noe, tennis player Kellie Schmitt, volleyball player Jalicia Ross and women's basketball star Karla May. The list also includes baseball standout Dave Ramella and the late Charles “Trusty” Tallman, who played football and coached the football and men's basketball team in the 1920s.
UNDATED (AP) — Dayton's Obi Toppin is headed to the NBA after leading the Flyers to a 29-2 record and No. 3 ranking as a redshirt sophomore. Toppin announced his decision via Twitter a day after he was honored as The Associated Press' men's college basketball player of the year. A late bloomer in high school who didn't get much recruiting notice, Toppin led the way in one of Dayton's greatest seasons. He averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds and punctuated each game with a variety of dunks. The 6-foot-9 forward was a unanimous choice for the AP All-America first team.