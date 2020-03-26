Holy Grail at The Banks and Cincy Shirts working to help displaced employees

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -
Opening day is a huge day for day for local bartenders and servers. Especially at Holy Grail at The Banks.
The bar and restaurant sits right across the street from Great American Ballpark.
On opening day, it’s hard to find a place to stand without bumping into someone. It’s busy. Which means bartenders and servers are making good money. And Owner, Jim Moehring likes it that way.
Things are different this year -- way different now that Opening Day has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, Moehring is working to help his 65 employees who would normally work on Opening Day.
Holy Grail teamed up with Cincy Shirts and created these tees.
Net proceeds of every Holy Grail t-shirt sold at CincyShirts.com will benefit displaced employees of the Holy Grail. That’s it!
