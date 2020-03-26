How the federal aid package could help Tri-State families

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The federal stimulus package is in its final stages of passage, and it could be a life-saver for individuals, families, small-business owners and local and state governments.
Some individuals could actually make more than they did before they were forced to stay home.
The bill includes billions for hospitals, local and state governments, struggling companies and individuals and families.
The amount for unemployed individuals would be an extra $600 per week for four months. That’s on top of what is received through unemployment benefits.
If you make fewer than $15/hour, this could actually mean you would get more money per week than you did before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unemployment insurance would also be extended to more people and for an additional 13 weeks.
Still working? There’s money for those people too, as much as $1,200 per adult and an additional $500 per child if you meet income restrictions. That means you have to make fewer than $75,000 individually to receive the full amount, but you can receive a portion of the $1,200 all the way up to a yearly income of $99,000.
If you own a small business, loans are available if you keep your payroll steady and promise to keep workers employed. The loans would be forgiven if you continue to pay your workers the length of the crisis.
