Indiana coronavirus: 3 new deaths as cases rise to 645

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Indiana’s coronavirus cases rose to 645 Thursday, with three new deaths for a total of 17 in the state, according to state health officials.
A total of 4,651 tests have been reported to ISDH to date, up from 3,356 on Wednesday.
Marion County had the most new cases with 67, while Hamilton, Johnson and Lake counties each had 12.
The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m.
Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.
The dashboard also has been updated to remove one duplicate case from Marion County, remove one false positive from Hamilton County and move one Hamilton County case to Marion County based on updated county of residence information provided to ISDH.
Additional updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak may be provided later today.
