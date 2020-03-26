2 indicted for involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping in shooting death of Hamilton man

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Two people have been indicted on involuntary manslaughter and kidnapping charges in the shooting death of a 30-year-old Hamilton man, Hamilton police say.
Brandon York was gunned down at the intersection of South 12th and Hanover Streets in Hamilton on Dec. 17, 2019.
He later died at Bethesda Butler Hospital.
Jamie Strack and Chelsea Bussell were both charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of kidnapping.
York’s stepfather, Lewis Jackson, said he was the father of three children.
“He was a dad first,” Lewis said. “He loved those kids. Everything he did was about his family. They’re not the same kids they were."
Bussell was arrested and is being held in the Butler County Jail.
