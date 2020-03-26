Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s prison populations are still eating meals together in large groups and mixing during outdoor recreation even as Hoosiers are keeping their distance as a stay-at-home order took effect Wednesday aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. The Indiana Department of Correction has suspended visitation at Indiana's 20 correctional facilities and taken other steps in a recent directive. But The Journal Gazette reports that hundreds of inmates are still together during outdoor recreation and also eat meals together in large groups. The department says there are no known coronavirus cases among its 27,000 offenders, but concedes that it hasn't tested any if those inmates.