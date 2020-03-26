Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana not detailing ICU capacity as coronavirus cases grow
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials aren't providing details on hospital capacity around the state as its number of confirmed coronavirus-related illnesses continues to grow quickly and two more deaths were reported. The state health department says Indiana’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped by 115 to reach a total of 477. Indiana has seen 14 total deaths as a statewide stay-at-home order took effect Wednesday aimed at slowing spread of the virus. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says state officials are keeping confidential information provided by hospitals about their intensive care unit capacity and equipment availability. She said she’s seeing “positive movements” in availability of ICU beds and ventilators.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA PRISONS
Indiana's inmates still eating meals together amid pandemic
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s prison populations are still eating meals together in large groups and mixing during outdoor recreation even as Hoosiers are keeping their distance as a stay-at-home order took effect Wednesday aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. The Indiana Department of Correction has suspended visitation at Indiana's 20 correctional facilities and taken other steps in a recent directive. But The Journal Gazette reports that hundreds of inmates are still together during outdoor recreation and also eat meals together in large groups. The department says there are no known coronavirus cases among its 27,000 offenders, but concedes that it hasn't tested any if those inmates.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA PRIMARY
Indiana officials considering only mail-in vote for primary
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana election officials have started contemplating whether voters might need to cast all ballots by mail for the state’s primary election because of the coronavirus pandemic. The state election commission voted unanimously Wednesday to delay Indiana’s primary by nearly a month to June 2 and give all voters the option of submitting mail-in ballots. The state’s Republican and Democratic chairmen agreed last week with Gov. Eric Holcomb to move the primary from its scheduled May 5 date. The election commission chairman said it would meet April 22 to discuss “moving to a vote-by-mail election if necessitated by the public health crisis.”
VIRUS OUTBREAK-IU-MOVE-OUT
IU postpones times for students to move things from dorms
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb's order to people to stay at home has led Indiana University's main campus to postpone times when students can move their belongings from residence halls. The Herald Times reports that with IU now holding classes online instead of in person, students who had not yet moved out of on-campus housing were asked to schedule times to retrieve belongings, beginning Wednesday, However, Holcomb this week asked Indiana residents to remain home through April 6. IU scheduled move-out appointments to ensure large groups of people weren't gathering in close quarters. University spokesman Chuck Carney says students now have been asked to reschedule their move-out appointments to a later date.
FATAL FALL-MONTPELIER
Eastern Indiana man dies in workplace fall from ladder
MONTPELIER, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an eastern Indiana man has died in a fall at his workplace. Blackford County Coroner Zach Crouch says 51-year-old Jeffrey Humphries of Montpelier was pronounced dead at the scene at NRP of Indiana in Montpelier. Crouch says Humphries was on a ladder when he fell to the floor, suffering head injuries Tuesday. The Star Press reports authorities estimated the fall at 10 to 12 feet.
STANDOFF DEATHS-FISHERS
2 found fatally shot after suburban Indianapolis standoff
FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — Police in suburban Indianapolis say they found a man and a woman fatally shot following a lengthy standoff in which shots were fired at officers. Fishers Police Sgt. Tom Weger says officers responding to an apartment complex for a welfare check Monday were met with gunfire from a second-floor unit. No officers were hit by gunfire. Officers from several agencies spent more than three hours trying to contact a person inside the unit. Eventually, officers entered the apartment and found the two persons dead. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Officer identified them as 48-year-old Derrick Upshaw and 34-year-old Tiffany Plummer.
CHILDREN KILLED-INDIANA
NTSB cancels meeting on Indiana crash that killed 3 siblings
ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says that in light of the coronavirus pandemic it has canceled an April meeting to determine the probable cause of a 2018 crash that killed three siblings crossing a rural northern Indiana highway to reach their stopped school bus. The agency said Tuesday that in place of the April 7 meeting in Washington, D.C., NTSB board members will use an online link to vote on the staff’s investigative report, which includes the crash's probable cause. The date of that vote has not been scheduled. The three Rochester, Indiana, siblings were killed on Oct. 30, 2018, when they were struck by a pickup truck.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA BMV
Indiana to extend licenses during its stay-at-home order
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will be automatically extending all state-issued driver's licenses and vehicle registrations as the state enters a two-week stay-at-home period ordered by Gov. Eric Holcomb to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Holcomb on Monday also ordered that all state government offices be closed beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's start of his order that all Hoosiers remain at home, except for workers in essential industries or needed trips for groceries and medicine until at least April 7. Because the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles' branches will be closed during that period, Holcomb ordered an automatic extension of all state-issued licenses and vehicle registrations, among other steps.