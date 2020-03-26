Leah Still celebrates 5 years cancer-free

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wednesday was a big day for a former Bengals player and his little girl.
Devon Still and his daughter, Leah, won over hearts across Cincinnati five years ago. In 2014, Leah was diagnosed in with a rare form of pediatric cancer. In March the following year — March 25, to be precise — Devon announced doctors had told him the cancer was in remission.
Five years later, Leah is celebrating her fifth year cancer-free — even while homebound due to COVID-19.
“We’ve been staying at home,” Still told FOX19 NOW over video chat. “Trying to find ways to have fun. TikTok has helped us with that.”
The pair live in Houston now, but Cincinnati will always have a special place in their heart.
“To see the whole world and community of Cincinnati support me, I’ll never forget it,” Devon said. “Cincinnati will always be my home because they helped me in the hardest time of my life.”
Still smiling, still strong.
“It’s like we’ve been holding our breath for the past five years, and now that we’re finally here, it’s a blessing,” Devon said.
“I’m really happy,” Leah added, “because I’ve been waiting for this for a very long time.”
