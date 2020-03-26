‘Like faint little stars': Just what are those lights you see in the night sky?

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you’ve recently seen a cluster of slow-moving lights in the night sky, you’re not alone. But it’s not a government sending troops, and we’re not getting invaded by aliens.
According to Dean Regas, astronomer at the Cincinnati Observatory, those Erie lights are Starlink satellites, a fleet of communication satellites orbiting several hundred miles above earth.
“SpaceX, a private space company, has launched dozens of them and have many more coming,” Regas explained. “And they can sometimes be seen in a line, flying eerily by in long trains, and lots of people are noticing them!”
The satellites are most visible within 90 minutes after sunset and 90 minutes before sunrise. They’ll look like “faint little stars” appearing to cross the sky, Regas says.
He adds the observatory received several reports from people who saw them Monday night and, with clear skies, expect more sightings Wednesday.
