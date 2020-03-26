Ohio Department of Health asking for donations of masks, goggles, gloves, gowns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio will soon face a shortage of personal protective equipment such as masks, goggles, gloves, gowns and face shields for healthcare workers and first responders, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and DOH Director Amy Acton, MD, brought up the shortage at their daily Thursday press conference.
DOH reports taking care of a patient who is in intensive care for a 24-hour shift requires:
- 36 pairs of gloves
- 14 gowns
- 3 pairs of goggles
- 13 N-95 face masks.
Now the state of Ohio is asking residents and businesses who can donate PPE, or any other essential service or resource, to email together@governor.ohio.gov.
Officials say staff will receive these emails and coordinate how these resources can best be used to benefit all Ohioans.
In-depth data on COVID-19′s spread in Ohio can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.
For more information on Ohio's response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
