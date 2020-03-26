REX: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

March 26, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT - Updated March 26 at 7:23 AM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) _ REX American Resources Corp. (REX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $4.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dayton, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 70 cents.

The ethanol producer posted revenue of $120.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.4 million, or $1.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $418 million.

REX shares have declined 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 43% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REX