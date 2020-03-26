Warming on Thursday, before rain chances increase for your Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Another warm afternoon on tap for your Thursday, as temperatures will reach 71 degrees. Look for a partly cloudy sky, clouds will increase through the day.
Thursday late evening and overnight expect showers and a few light thunderstorms moving into the region then scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast from time-to-time Friday into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. This will not be a wash out, as Saturday we will have a few dry hours and very warm air in the low to mid 70′s.
Most of the rain will be light with some moderate intervals and a chance of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening.
The sky will clear Sunday and it will be breezy and mild. Tuesday night the next rainmaker arrives and as the air cools April 1st we may see a few wet flakes mixed in with the rain. Most of next week looks cooler.
