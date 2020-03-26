WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear speaks on COVID-19 in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to provide his daily 5 p.m. briefing on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Beshear said Wednesday a person contracted COVID-19 while on spring break in Florida, then brought it back to the commonwealth.
In the same briefing, Beshear said Kentucky has 198 confirmed cases of the virus.
The figure represents an increase of 35 over Tuesday’s total, which itself represented an increase of 36 over Monday’s, marking a rare day-on-day decline in new cases. Meanwhile, many other states are reporting a doubling of cases every two days.
