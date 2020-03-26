WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine, health officials give update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton will give an update on the status of the coronavirus and the state’s response.
They are expected to speak at 2 p.m.
On Thursday, Acton said they have tested about 17,000 people.
Ohio has 867 confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 deaths, according to the state’s department of health.
Here’s of a breakdown of cases in Greater Cincinnati counties:
- Hamilton: 53
- Butler: 21
- Clermont: 6
- Warren: 10
- Clinton: 2
- Highland: 1
Acton said they have seen a huge spike in calls to the COVID- 19 hotline, but want to remind callers they can’t provide legal aid at 833-4-ASK-ODH, but will help you with your health questions.
Husted said if you believe a business is in violation of the rules of the stay-at-home order, call your health department or local law enforcement.
