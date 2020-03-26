WATCH LIVE: Officials give update on efforts to proactively keep vulnerable seniors safe

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Suzanne Burke, President and CEO of Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio, will give an update on efforts to proactively keep vulnerable seniors safe.
According to Burke, her organization is seeing a jump in the need for services, especially for the Meal On Wheels program, and a tremendous need for basic supplies like toilet paper.
On Wednesday, Hamilton County reported 48 positive COVID-19 cases.
“As you can tell we are on the upside of the curve, remember our efforts are attempting to flatten the curve. We’re clearly heading on the upside of the curve," Commission President Denise Driehaus said.
Nick Crossley, Director of the Hamilton County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, said preparing for an increased case load is bringing a greater need for PPE and is calling on the community to help donate.
If you have any PPE items you would like to donate, you’re asked to call 513-263-8200.
As of Wednesday, Ohio had 704 confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 deaths, according to the state’s department of health.
Here’s of a breakdown of cases in Greater Cincinnati counties:
- Hamilton: 48
- Butler: 18
- Clermont: 5
- Warren: 8
- Clinton: 2
- Highland: 1
