Website crashes, endless wait times continue to thwart Ohioans filing for unemployment

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - For many in the Tri-State, it’s been difficult to file for unemployment through Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.
For some, it’s been impossible.
Pam Laremore is a local chef. She says she was laid off March 16. Since then, Laremore says she’s grown familiar – perhaps too familiar – with the sound of the automated ODJFS phone system.
“Today alone, I’ve called 88 times,” Laremore told FOX19 NOW Thursday.
Sean Early says he started trying to file a claim on Tuesday and hasn’t spoken to a real person yet either.
“I just kept calling the number, calling the number, calling the number, over and over again," Early explained. “I must have called it over 140 times.”
Both Early and Laremore say they tried going through the website before resorting to the phone line.
“You get online to apply and pages won’t load"," Laremore said. “The site crashes, you got to start all over again.”
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said Thursday the state is actively working to fix the website issues: “They’re adding servers and building capacity to make sure we are serving you. We know that not everybody is getting served at the pace that the demand requires, but you should know they are working through that."
ODJFS has also shifted 300 employees to start answering the phone lines, Husted explained.
Early is still concerned.
“It says that you have to be done by Saturday at midnight, you have to be filed for this week to even count," she said. “Once they get past that date, then I can’t even register for this week, and it’s a whole lost week of pay.”
Husted said that will not stop folks from getting benefits: “They will make that retroactive. Just because you don’t get through today, or if there was a delay, know that they will make the benefit retroactive to the time that you qualified for it."
Laremore says she wishes she was not in this situation.
“I don’t want to collect an unemployment check. I want to go back to work, but I also don’t want to risk getting people sick in order to go back to work.”
Husted is urging people who have encountered issues to continue trying to file a claim.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.