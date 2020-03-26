Worthington: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $15.3 million.
The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 64 cents per share.
The metal manufacturer posted revenue of $764 million in the period.
Worthington shares have fallen 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 35% in the last 12 months.
