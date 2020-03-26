A crack or two of thunder overnight - more tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Showers that mover through the FOX19 NOW viewing area during evening were generally light and only few locations have heard rumbles of thunder. Overnight it will be generally dry with another threat of rain and thunder after 7am. Again no severe storms are expected.
The evening showers and storms stayed mostly north of Interstate 70 and overnight most storms will remain north and east of the FOX19 NOW viewing area. A few sub-severe thunderstorms could move southward into the Cincinnati metro area. It does not look like the storms overnight will be severe but there could be enough noise from thunder to rattle the windows.
Friday looks occasionally wet with some rain and thunder and a bit Cooler than today. Saturday will be breezy and warm. Showers and thunderstorms will fire up late afternoon and evening and with some sunshine and brisk southerly winds look for a high temperature in the upper 70s. A Few spots may make it to 80° Saturday afternoon. Sunday morning any showers taper off and end during morning with clearing for afternoon. Monday will be dry and Tuesday showers return.
