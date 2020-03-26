A crack or two of thunder overnight - more tomorrow

Friday looks occasionally wet with some rain and thunder and a bit Cooler than today. Saturday will be breezy and warm. Showers and thunderstorms will fire up late afternoon and evening and with some sunshine and brisk southerly winds look for a high temperature in the upper 70s. A Few spots may make it to 80° Saturday afternoon. Sunday morning any showers taper off and end during morning with clearing for afternoon. Monday will be dry and Tuesday showers return.