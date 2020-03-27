Fake Facebook page says city council has voted to close CPS schools for rest of year

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Facebook page claiming to represent Cincinnati City Council put up a post Thursday saying council “has voted to close all Cincinnati Public Schools for the rest of the year.”
The post has almost 500 comments and over 1,300 shares.
Factually, CPS is currently closed until April 6 due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
But the Facebook page in question is fake, and its post is inaccurate, according to the City of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Public Schools.
A post on the city’s real Facebook page Thursday evening reads:
"Please be aware there is a Facebook account posing as a page for Cincinnati City Council. Do not share any content from this page. This page does not represent City Council nor the City of Cincinnati.
"If you notice a post from this page that appears to have fake or misleading information, report it to Facebook.
“There are no official social media accounts for City Council.”
CPS subsequently released a statement on its Facebook page saying: “There has been no vote by Cincinnati City Council to close schools for the rest of the year. The account sharing that information does not represent the city.”
CPS added Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine would make that call, not the city.
