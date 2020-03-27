First reported COVID-19 death in Dearborn County

March 26, 2020 at 8:18 PM EDT - Updated March 26 at 8:18 PM

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (FOX19) - Dearborn County reported its first COVID-19-related death Thursday evening, according to Dearborn County Coroner Steven Callahan.

Callahan says the death is an 83-year-old man with “significant underlying conditions.”

The number of coronavirus cases in Indiana rose to 645 Thursday, with three new deaths for a total of 17 in the state, according to state health officials.

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m.

