First reported COVID-19 death in Dearborn County

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (FOX19) - Dearborn County reported its first COVID-19-related death Thursday evening, according to Dearborn County Coroner Steven Callahan.
Callahan says the death is an 83-year-old man with “significant underlying conditions.”
The number of coronavirus cases in Indiana rose to 645 Thursday, with three new deaths for a total of 17 in the state, according to state health officials.
The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.