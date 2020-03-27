Former Cincinnati Police Chief James Craig tests positive for COVID-19

DETROIT, MICH. (FOX19) - Cincinnati’s first African American police cheif, James Craig, who now is the chief in Detroit, tested positive for COVID-19 Friday morning and is under quarantine at home, Detroit’s mayor said.
“Chief James Craig, this morning, tested positive for COVID-19,” Mike Duggan said at a news conference streamed live on the city of Detroit’s Facebook page.
“It’s something that we knew was a possibility. He is very fit. He’s got mild symptoms. And he is very much in charge of running this department. I think I’ve talked to him 10 times today. But he’s not going to be back on site until he fully recovers."
The mayor said Craig has not been hospitalized.
“I talked to him today and he said ‘this is what I signed up for when I went into law enforcement. I knew the risks, I’ve got a great team and I’m going to run this place from my home until I beat it and I’m back.'"
Craig was wildly popular when he ran CPD just under two years, from 2011 to 2013, before leaving to helm the police department in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan.
Assistant Chief James White is assuming daily operations at Detroit Police and is staying in close contact with Craig, according to the mayor.
The coronavirus pandemic has hit the Detroit Police Department hard.
City officials recently said a homicide captain and 911 call taker died from the novel disease with no known drug treatment or vaccine that is highly contagious.
Duggan said 39 officers have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 556 department employees are in quarantine and 468 of those are sworn officers.
Every precinct in the department has people under quarantine, and there now is a testing site.
“We are going to ramp up the protection of our police officers, it is right now our highest priority," the mayor said.
