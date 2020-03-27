Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Indianapolis 500 scheduled for May 24 has been postponed until August because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race will not run on Memorial Day weekend for the first time since 1946. The race will instead be held Aug. 23. IndyCar initially said it would resume racing May 9 on the road course at Indianapolis. That race will now be run on July 4, a day before NASCAR races at The Brickyard. The series lists the season opener now for May 30 at Detroit but the schedule remains in flux.
UNDATED (AP) — The Indianapolis 500 scheduled for May 24 has been postponed until August because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race will not run on Memorial Day weekend for the first time since 1946. The race will instead be held Aug. 23. IndyCar initially said it would resume racing May 9 on the road course at Indianapolis. That race will now be run on July 4, a day before NASCAR races at The Brickyard. The series lists the season opener now for May 30 at Detroit but he schedule remains in flux.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mario Andretti is eager to drive around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in August. Longtime IndyCar favorite Tony Kanaan agrees. At least it beats the alternative. Andretti and Kanaan both say they support the decision to move this year's Indianapolis 500 from its traditional Memorial Day weekend slot to Aug. 23 because of the pandemic. It will be the first time since 1946 that the race hasn't been held on the May holiday weekend.
UNDATED (AP) — IndyCar remains in limbo as to when its season can start because of the coronavirus pandemic. The series will go to virtual racing in the meantime. The first of six iRacing events will be held Saturday and streamed to viewers. IndyCar says 25 drivers are scheduled to compete. The field may not be complete as many expect NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson to enter the event. The announcement came the same day the Indianapolis 500 was rescheduled from May to August.