Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Indianapolis 500 scheduled for May 24 has been postponed until August because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race will not run on Memorial Day weekend for the first time since 1946. The race will instead be held Aug. 23. IndyCar initially said it would resume racing May 9 on the road course at Indianapolis. That race will now be run on July 4, a day before NASCAR races at The Brickyard. The series lists the season opener now for May 30 at Detroit but the schedule remains in flux.