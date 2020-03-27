Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — A panel of Associated Press sports writers has come up with the top 10 men's basketball games in the history of the NCAA Tournament. The sixth game on the list is Kansas' 75-68 victory against Memphis in the 2008 national championship game. Mario Chalmers tied the game with a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left in regulation and the Jayhawks pulled away in overtime to win their first title in 20 years. The late heroics nullified an explosive second half for the Tigers' Derrick Rose, who finished with 18 points.