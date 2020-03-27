Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — NHL stars Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby think the league should go directly to the playoffs once it resumes play. The two rival Metropolitan Division captains shared their views Thursday. Crosby says he understands the need to try to play as many games as possible. But he says he wouldn't mind beginning with the playoffs. Ovechkin had the same idea. There is no timetable for when play will resume. It has not been determined whether the league will complete the regular season.