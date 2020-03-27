Honoring Cincy firefighter Daryl Gordon five-years later

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thursday marked five years since Cincinnati firefighter Daryl Gordon lost his life while on duty.
“It does feel like it has been 5 years because I miss him a lot," Daryl’s Wife, Angela Gordon said. “There have definitely been some periods where I have had some down times, but overall I have learned to deal with what has happened to Daryl and his death.
“Each day I get a little bit stronger and I am able to cope better, but I will never get over his death I don’t think.”
On March 26, 2015, the 54-year-old fire apparatus operator lost his life while trying to rescue people from a burning apartment building in Madisonville.
Gordon fell down an elevator shaft.
“He just loved being a firefighter, really Daryl loved being of service to people he strongly believed in that," Angela said. "So he definitely loved helping people even when he was off duty. I was very proud of him for that because he was much more courageous and brave than I was for sure.”
Gordon spent more than 30 years firefighting.
According to the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation, Gordon started as a volunteer firefighter with the Woodlawn Fire Department before joining the Cincinnati Fire Department in 1985 and completing his final run on Heavy Rescue 14.
Since his death, some changes have been made within the CFD. His legacy lives on elsewhere too.
“He made a big impact on a lot of people," Daryl’s Friend, Joe Drew said. "It definitely doesn’t feel like five years. He’s on my mind every day. I wear him on my bracelet every day.”
“We are all better people because we knew him,” Angela said.
Angela also says the best thing she and her family can do to keep Gordon’s memory alive is to just keep on living and reminiscing on moments they had with him.
Angela adds she wouldn’t have made it this far without the support of fellow firefighters on the department.
“There will never be another Daryl Gordon," Drew said. "I can promise you that.”
Angela says usually on the day of his death people gather for a memorial service at the grave site, followed by a trip to Gordon’s local favorite bar.
That has been postponed for right now because of the Coronavirus, but she says they will do it on a later date.
