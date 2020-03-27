Indiana COVID-19: 7 new deaths, bringing state’s total to 24

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced that 338 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
That brings to 981 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
The state announced seven new deaths bringing the total to 24.
To date, 6,936 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 4,651 on Thursday.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a series of new orders Thursday in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
The changes include:
- The Department of Workforce Development has suspended the required one-week waiting period before paying unemployment benefits to allow people to receive their checks more quickly. The suspension is retroactive to March 8, 2020.
- Hoosiers with chronic health issues will be able to receive a 90-day supply of their non-controlled prescription medication, such as insulin or cholesterol medications.
- Medicaid recipients can use their benefits to cover costs of using alternate forms of transportation such as ride-sharing services for appointments to see their healthcare providers.
- The Family and Social Services Administration has additional funding flexibility to allow for additional home delivery of meals.
- The Department of Local Government Finance has extended deadlines related to local government finances.
Marion County had the most new cases with 192, while Hamilton, Johnson, and Lake counties each had 13.
The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m.
