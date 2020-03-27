Kroger hiring 250 associates at pickup-only location

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Following the launch of its first pickup-only location, Kroger is hosting a job fair to prepare for continued high volumes of customers.
Job seekers should arrive with a resume and prepared for an on-site interview. In some cases, candidates can begin training immediately.
The job fair will be held at the Mt. Carmel pick-up location at 4630 Aicholtz Road on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Starting on Wednesday, March 25, customers in Greater Cincinnati could begin to select the Mt. Carmel Kroger as their preferred pickup location when placing their order on kroger.com or through the Kroger app.
Pickup is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
