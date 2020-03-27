Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Educational Television is changing its daytime lineup to help students with at-home learning. The channel said in a statement that normal programming on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be replaced beginning Monday with a special lineup specific to at-home learning for children from preschool through 12th grade. The change is a response to schools being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The program lineup will cater to preschool through third grade from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., to fourth through eighth grade from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and to high school students from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.