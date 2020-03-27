Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Health director: Ohio making progress flattening the curve
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's health director says the state's efforts to slow the the coronavirus are showing positive signs. Dr. Amy Acton said Thursday that early modeling shows Ohio is on track to cut the impact on the state's health care system by 50% or more. But she says residents must remain committed to social distancing and staying home. The state is now up to 15 deaths and more than 860 cases of the virus. Meanwhile, Gov. Mike DeWine says he plans on Friday to sign a sweeping relief package to address impacts of the coronavirus after jobless claims skyrocketed last week.
DEAD BABY-DORMITORY
Woman indicted in death of newborn found in Ohio dormitory
RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — A woman has been charged criminally in the death of a newborn found inside a trash bag at an Ohio college dormitory. The Ravenna Record-Courier reports 19-year-old Breyona Reddick, of Cleveland, was arrested Wednesday after being indicted in Portage County on aggravated murder, felonious assault, endangering children, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse charges. Reddick was a student at Hiram College outside Cleveland when the newborn's body was discovered in October. A medical examiner ruled the death a homicide and the cause as asphyxiation due to exposure and postpartum inattention. A message seeking comment was left with Reddick's attorney.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GROCERY-SHIELDS
What's in store: Groceries installing barriers amid outbreak
QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Grocery stores across the U.S. are installing protective plastic shields at checkouts to help keep cashiers and shoppers from infecting one another with the coronavirus. The see-through barriers are going up this week at supermarket chains including Stop & Shop, Giant Eagle, Kroger, Walmart and Publix. Grocers say they're trying to protect employees and consumers, since bagging and paying for food takes place well within the minimum 6-foot distance public health experts are urging people to maintain. Some grocery stores in France also installed similar barriers last week when that country went into lockdown.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-OVERTIME-CAMPAIGNS
Democracy in overtime: Candidates await virus-delayed votes
CINCINNATI (AP) — Political campaigns in some U.S. states have been switching gears or in limbo awaiting decisions on voting plans after elections were postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. Candidates lacking cash and prohibited from rallying supporters at mass gatherings have been forced to turn to phone banks or online digital forums. The situation was especially uncertain in Ohio, where the health director called off in-person voting hours before the March 17 primary. Now the state is poised to finish the primary by April 28 with only mail-in voting. One congressional candidate calls it “unexpected overtime in a game that's never had overtime before."
WRONGFUL CONVICTION-JUDGMENT
Supreme Court tosses $13.2M judgment against ex-detective
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has dismissed an effort by a man who spent 11 years in prison for murder he didn't commit to force Cleveland to pay a $13.2 million jury award. The court ruled Wednesday the city isn't responsible for paying claims against a retired homicide detective accused of framing David Ayers, who was convicted of aggravated murder in 2000. Cleveland was dismissed from Ayers' federal lawsuit leaving two detectives as the sole defendants at trial. One detective died and the other filed for bankruptcy. Ayers' attorneys then argued Cleveland was responsible for paying the judgment.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS-TRUMP
Flatter or fight? Governors seeking help must navigate Trump
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Amid an unprecedented public health crisis, the nation’s governors are trying to get what they need from the federal government, and get it fast. But it's not always easy to understand the best way to deal with President Donald Trump. Republicans and Democrats alike are testing whether to fight or flatter the president, and whether to back channel requests or go public as they try to get Trump's attention and his assurances. At stake may be states' access to masks, ventilators, and other personal protective gear that's critically needed by health care workers, in addition to field hospitals and federal cash.
JAIL INMATE DEATH
Authorities: Ohio county jail inmate died of natural causes
TROY, Ohio (AP) — The death of a county jail inmate found unresponsive in her cell this week was due to natural causes, authorities have determined. Authorities say Crystal Hutton was found around 9:30 p.,m. Monday by Miami County Jail staffers who were doing routine checks. The 37-year-old Piqua woman was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. An autopsy found Hutton died from natural causes, though a specific cause of death will not be known until toxicology testing is completed. However, authorities say her death was not related to the coronavirus.
ETHANE FUTURE-APPALACHIA
Plan for ethane 'cracker' plant in US takes a step forward
CLEVELAND (AP) — A partnership proposing to build an ethane “cracker” plant in Ohio has reached economic development agreements to pay two government entities millions in the coming years. A spokesman says that while the agreements are an important step, PTTGC America and Daelim Chemical USA have not made an investment decision on building the multibillion-dollar plant in southeast Ohio's Belmont County. The partnership said the Shadyside Schools and Mead Township would receive $47.5 million as part of a state-sponsored enterprise zone agreement that would exempt the project from property taxes for 15 years.
MISSING TEEN-REMAINS FOUND
Police: Kentucky teen's remains found 10 years later in Ohio
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say the remains of a Northern Kentucky teenager who went missing almost 10 years ago have been found. Paige Johnson was 17 years old when she was last seen at a party with friends on Sept. 23, 2010. Kentucky's Covington police said Johnson's body was found Sunday near Williamsburg Township, Ohio, about 30 miles east of where she was last seen. Ohio's Clermont County Sheriff's office said someone called 911 on Sunday and reported seeing human remains. Investigators searched the area for two days and recovered the body. A cause of death hasn't been determined.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO-LAWMAKERS
Lawmakers approve bill addressing coronavirus Ohio impact
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers have approved a bill canceling mandatory school testing this year. The change came as part of wide-ranging legislation passed unanimously on Wednesday by House and Senate lawmakers to deal with the impact of the coronavirus. The bill would set an April 28 deadline for voting in the postponed March 17 primary. Voting will be done by absentee ballot. The legislation also would grant recent nursing graduates a temporary certificate to allow them to begin work immediately, and it addresses numerous other disruptions Ohioans are experiencing because of the virus.