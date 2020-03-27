NKY teachers boost students’ spirits with parade

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The teachers at School in R.C. Hinsdale Elementary in Edgewood held a parade for their students Thursday to encourage them and let them know everything will be ok.
It’s an idea that’s circulating across the country.
Dr. Angela Castleman is the school’s principal.
“Some of our fellow Kenton County Schools have been organizing things like these, and we wanted in on this incredible chance to say to our kids, we miss you, but we’re keeping our safe distance,” Castleman said.
After decorating their cars and hanging signs, the teachers drove around to several neighborhoods waving, honking and greeting their students, who have been out of school for almost two weeks now.
Some of the signs reminded the kids to read while they’re home, saying a book can take a kid anywhere.
Castleman says nearly all the teachers at the school participated.
“We have all heard the famous line from Mr. Rodgers, ‘Look for the helpers,'” she said. “Our teachers are the helpers. Our teachers are amazing and we miss our kids.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.