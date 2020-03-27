Ohio coronavirus: How to help healthcare workers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Healthcare workers are on the frontlines of the coronavirus fight. They are working around the clock trying to combat the virus.
Healthcare workers are even coming out of retirement to volunteer and help in hospitals around the country.
While a thank you doesn’t seem nearly enough, it can go a long way. According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, there are several things the community, along with several businesses are doing to show their support for these workers and the best part is, you can too.
Customers of OTR Pleasantry can buy a meal for a healthcare worker. It costs just $10 through their website. They are also encouraging you to leave notes for hospital staff at checkout. So far the restaurant has delivered over 3,500 meals to hospital workers.
Donate a Mask-Cincinnati and Sew Masks 4 Cincy are encouraging people to either sew new masks or donate old ones.
Silk Road Textiles, in College Hill, is also offering do-it-yourself face mask kits for just $15. The kits come with instructions and enough material to make 15 masks.
Health officials in Clermont County and at UC Health are asking the public to donate supplies such as hand sanitizer, disposable gowns, disinfectant wipes, etc.
You can also send support to the hospital staff at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. On their page, they say that caring for their patients during this crisis is rewarding, exhausting work and they’re asking for messages of encouragement. You can send a message to a specific staff member, department or one to the whole staff.
