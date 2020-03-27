Ohio House introduces bill requiring EMS workers to be notified after treating potentially contagious patient

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ohio House has introduced a bill on Monday requiring an emergency medical services worker to be promptly notified if they treated or transported a patient who is presumed positive for a contagious or infectious disease and to declare an emergency.
Emergency medical services workers are classified under this bill as a peace officer, firefighter, emergency operator, rescue operator, and of course, EMS employees.
Under House Bill 563, a board of health that learns abut a patient’s presumptive case for a contagious or infectious disease should promptly determine whether the patient was handled, treated, or transported for medical care by an EMS worker in the 30 days prior to becoming aware of that presumptive positive case.
If the patient were given care by an EMS worker, the board of health is to provide verbal notification to the involved EMS worker and their employer, according to the bill.
The bill also states that the EMS worker who received such notification may request to be notified of the results of any test performed on the patient to determine the presence of a contagious or infectious disease.
According to House Bill 563, a local board of health that knowingly violates this may be found liable in a civil action, which may be brought by any individual injured by the violation.
